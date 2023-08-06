Israel’s High Court sets new hearing on law shielding PM Netanyahu

The hearing is scheduled for September 28

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Sunday announced a new hearing on appeals filed against the recently passed Incapacitation law, which changes conditions under which a prime minister can be declared unfit for office.

The first hearing was held on Thursday. The court was presented with arguments by the law’s critics, who fear that the amendment was designed to personally protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from potential impeachment as he is facing several corruption cases.

The justices instructed the state to respond to these arguments and scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 28. According to the court’s statement, the case will be heard by an expanded panel of 11 justices, up from three justices.

Under the law passed late March by Netanyahu’s coalition, an Israeli prime minister can now only be declared unfit for physical or mental health reasons. The Incapacitation Law has also previously prevented Netanyahu from being directly involved in the controversial judicial reform based on his trial conflict of interest agreement.

However, Knesset Legal Adviser Yizhak Beret stated that there was no connection between the law and Netanyahu’s conflict of interest agreement as the amendment would apply to all future prime ministers.