The Prime Minister wants ministers to focus on projects of public benefit and avoid controversy over the judicial reform debate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to promote a plan to ease tensions in Israel as early as Sunday, the Maariv newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, as part of this "national pacification plan," the Prime Minister is expected to order the ministers in his government to focus on projects of public utility in areas such as housing and the fight against high living costs.

Netanyahu also intends to instruct his ministers to avoid controversy over the demonstrations against judicial reform, and to concentrate on initiatives of direct benefit to the population.

A Likud official explained to Maariv that from now on "we must let the protest die down, while moving forward with initiatives for the public good."

Other party sources said that "the coalition is taking a time-out on judicial reform, which will be suspended until the end of 2023. Whatever the state of negotiations on the text, the coalition will not address the law concerning the composition of the judges' commission until after the municipal elections," which will take place in October.

Alex Kolomoisky/POOL Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) at a government cabinet meeting.

This strategic change could also be linked to internal tensions within the Likud party. There have been rumors that Yariv Levin may be ousted from his post as Minister of Justice, a move that could be linked to the pacification effort.

Some party members have blamed the Levin for the deterioration of the political climate in Israel in recent months, while others continue to support him strongly.