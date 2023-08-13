Delaying vacation, Netanyahu receives briefings on IDF readiness

Reserve service should not be conditional on political agreement, says Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a briefing on Sunday with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The meeting took place amid reports of serious challenges to the military's combat readiness as a result of the growing opposition to the government's legislative push to overhaul the judicial system.

Netanyahu delayed a planned vacation to northern Israel to meet with security officials; reportedly, his plans may have changed after it emerged that protesters intended to disrupt his arrival at a resort on the Golan Heights and local farmers said they would resist any restrictions imposed on them that would interfere with their ability to reach their orchards.

“The prime minister ordered that the IDF’s fitness and preparedness be maintained,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office read, adding the leader "completely rejects the phenomenon of conditional reserve service."

“All the participants in the meeting agreed that political controversies should be left out of the IDF."

Netanyahu has participated in similar briefings “many times over the past weeks,” according to the statement.

Gallant said earlier in the day he would not tolerate any disruption to the IDF from either side of the political spectrum when he met with new IDF recruits in the military's induction center outside Tel Aviv.