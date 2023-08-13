Netanyahu tells off IDF chiefs for 'weakening deterrence' through public statements - report

The report follows another claiming that senior Israeli defense officials were contemplating a unilateral move to mitigate the military readiness crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly rebuked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of general staff and the commander of the Israeli Air Force for publicly questioning the operational preparedness of the military. Such statements, Netanyahu allegedly said, compromise Israel's military deterrence.

Speaking to Air Force reservists, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said Friday that the damage to the IAF in terms of its operational preparedness was “deepening,” and that the branch will “no longer be the same,” as a growing number of air force reservists say they won’t report for duty in protest of the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul.

“You’re compromising Israel's military deterrence,” Netanyahu is quoted as telling Bar and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Levi. “Why are you putting out headlines like this?”

According to a report by Channel 13 news, the leader raised his voice considerably as he delivered the rebuke, a claim Netanyahu's office denied in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that senior Israeli defense officials were contemplating a unilateral move to mitigate the military readiness crisis from getting worse.

The IDF Chief of Staff, the Mossad foreign intelligence agency head, and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency chief were considering presenting the situation to the general public themselves, bypassing Netanyahu.