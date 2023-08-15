Ultra-Orthodox parties ready to give up judicial reform for conscription law - report

If further reform bills are put to the vote without the opposition's agreement, the Haredi parties will vote against them, according to media reports

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Haredi coalition partners have demanded that the judicial reform be frozen unless a broad agreement is reached, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

Immediately after confirmation of the cancellation of the "reasonableness clause," the ultra-Orthodox contingent felt that the atmosphere in the country needed to be calmed and that a genuine dialogue with the opposition should be attempted.

Quoting the head of one of the ultra-Orthodox factions in the Knesset, the Kikar HaShabbat news site reported that the coalition partners were deeply disturbed by Netanyahu's conduct and felt that the opposition should be allowed to have its say.

They believe Netanyahu's conduct and comments have tried to divert criticism of him to the Haredi community, particularly with his statements against recent incidents of discrimination against women by ultra-Orthodox bus drivers and passengers and comments on the a bill regulating military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men.

The media outlet also reports that the Haredi parties feel that the reform has divided Israelis too much, and are even prepared to see Justice Minister Yariv Levin step down from his post, as he has threatened to do if the bills are not passed at a fast enough pace.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 MPs Yitzchak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni at a meeting of the United Judaism of the Torah party in the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel.

In addition, Netanyahu and Levin are reportedly spearheading an initiative to freeze all future legislation on judicial reform for a full year, according to Israel Hayom, which cites senior coalition officials.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) with Justice Minister Yariv Levin (L) and MK Aryeh Deri at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Israel.

The aim is to calm the anti-reform movement and pass the controversial law regulating military service exemptions for Haredi men, a law that ultra-Orthodox parties have been relentlessly demanding on the basis of a Likud promise in the coalition agreements.

Netanyahu and Levin are awaiting approval from President Isaac Herzog, hoping that the latter will give his blessing and that this will formalize the freeze and weaken the protests, according to the Israeli outlet.