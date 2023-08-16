Report: 'We are in a bad place' senior Israeli defense officials warn lawmakers

Israel's lawmakers took part in a confidential joint subcommittee discussion over evaluations of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) readiness and competence

Israeli lawmakers took part in a confidential joint subcommittee discussion over evaluations of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) readiness and competence, with senior defense officials reportedly warning of the current state of affairs.

A detailed evaluation was given by senior IDF officials on the military’s deterrence factor, as well as its ability to face existing and future needs. Sources told the local Kan News that the army men warned the lawmakers, “we are at a bad point."

“We must change the current state of the dispute,” the senior officials pleaded, according to Kan.

Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in a previous Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem

The Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, chaired by Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein, convened on Wednesday with the Subcommittee on Security Concepts and Power Building and the Subcommittee on Preparedness and Security to discuss the competence and readiness of the IDF in carrying out routine activities, as well as in emergency situations.

It was in this meeting that Kan reported of senior defense officials warning the lawmakers that the readiness of the army is decreasing in the face of existing and future needs. The discussion referenced particularly preparedness toward future public controversy that may affect the military's competence and its readiness.

The committee members also discussed the efforts being done by the military to alleviate reservists' failure to show up for active duty, what is being done to treat the phenomena and the steps to prevent its expansion.

The meeting comes amidst high tensions surrounding the military and the government’s judicial reform, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant having to come out to voice their support for the service members and their commanders.