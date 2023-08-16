Controversial video compares Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to the Ku Klux Klan

The video was released by the movement of Israeli expatriates opposed to judicial reform

Opponents of the Israeli government's controversial judicial reform have released a video that compares far-right cabinet members Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to members of the Ku Klux Klan, a notoriously violent American white supremacist group.

The video, released by UnXeptable - Saving the Israeli Democracy, a movement of Israeli expatriates opposed to judicial reform, is just under three minutes of duration and sets out the reasons for their protest, including highlighting the radical views of the two ministers.

The video's narrator, in english, says, "Imagine if the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of the Treasury were run by members of the Ku Klux Klan. That's the equivalent of what's happening now in Israel, with two of the most radical far-right fascists, Itamar Ben Gvir and Betsalel Smotrich, in key government positions."

Flash90 Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Jewish Power political party (L) and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, Israel.

Ofir Gutelzon, leader of the San Francisco-based global UnXeptable movement, told Ynet that the movement operates in more than 170 locations in the U.S., North Africa, Canada and Australia, and although it is not directly linked to protest organizations in Israel, their aim is the same.

According to Gutelzon, the American Jewish community is increasingly aware of the effects of Israeli legislation on their lives in the United States. "For years, American Jews have been used to not taking a stand against what happens in Israel," he said.

"In recent months, they have become aware that the situation in Israel is affecting their lives here. They're worried about Israel becoming radicalized, and they're also concerned about the common values the two countries share."