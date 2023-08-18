Israel extends assistance to its immigrants who fled the war in Ukraine

The Israeli government releases the statement as a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in coordination with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli officials announced on Friday that assistance will be extended for immigrants who fled the war in Ukraine, amid rising debate over limited resources for an influx of immigration to the Jewish state.

“With the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in coordination with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich,” the Israeli government said in a statement, “the social and health assistance” will be extended for “those who have fled the war in Ukraine until the end of the year.”

Most immigrants to Israel last year were from Russia and Ukraine, according to the Jewish Agency. The organization also led rescue an operation to save Ukrainian Jews after the outbreak of war, which was unprecedented in its scale.

In 2022 alone, 14,680 people immigrated from Ukraine to Israel. The number of immigrants from Russia was more than double with 37,364 immigrants. Other regions paled in comparison, with 3,500 from the entire North America, 2,049 from France, 1,993 from Belarus, 1,498 from Ethiopia, 985 from Argentina, 526 from Britain, 426 from South Africa and 356 from Brazil.

Israelis of Ethiopian origin had protested in Jerusalem on Sunday, demanding that their relatives be allowed to immigrate to Israel in an expedited fashion, similar to the Ukrainians, as violent clashes broke out in Ethiopia.