Tel Aviv rally culminates with Netta performing national anthem

Some 100 thousand at the main rally in Tel Aviv

An estimated 100 thousand Israelis turned out at the main anti-judicial overhaul rally in Tel Aviv, in another defiant display of opposition to the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netta Barzilai, also known mononymously as Netta, the Israeli winner of the 2018 Eurovision song contest, led the weekly rendition of Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva.

“My parents come here week in week out, and there was no way I would not joing them here. Each day we hear about exclusion, about violence against women, and we shall not be trampled on,” Barzilai told the rally.

“Thank you for fighting for democracy. Jimi Hendrix said that once the power of love overcomes the love of power, we shall have peace,” she added.

Since the government unveiled the reform package in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations in what has turned out to be one of the biggest protest movement in the country's history.

While protests have gathered in many cities including Jerusalem and Haifa, the epicenter has been the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.