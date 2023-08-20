Israeli government approves $840 million development plan for East Jerusalem

The plan includes investing in infrastructure, education, employment promotion, social welfare and environmental quality, for Arab-Israelis in the area

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday the approval of a five-year plan to reduce social and economic disparities in East Jerusalem.

The presented plan would run from 2024 to 2028, including an investment of $840 million that was far more than previously allocated. It will address 20 core issues requiring urgent treatment, ranging from education and infrastructure to topics such as sustainability and land use planning.

Israel’s Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush presented the plan, insisting that this government was investing in the Arab population "because it's the most humane thing to do", and not for political gains, such as additional seats in the coalition.

For his part, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stressed the importance of ensuring that money allocated to East Jerusalem's infrastructure reaches the right places.

"It's no secret that universities and other educational institutions serve as breeding grounds for incitement to hatred against the State of Israel, IDF soldiers and our country, and I'm very concerned that this money could end up in the wrong hands," Ben-Gvir said.

The government approved five-year development plan for East Jerusalem would allocate $840 million for wide ranging plans, such as investment in infrastructure, education, employment promotion, social welfare and environmental quality, as well as a commitment to approve 2,000 apartments for Palestinian residents each year.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also referred to Saturday's attack in Huwara, which claimed the lives of an Israeli civilian and his son.

"The security forces are working hard to arrest the murderer and bring him to justice, but the day of this terrorist will come sooner than he thinks," the prime minister said.