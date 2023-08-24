Ben-Gvir strikes back at Israeli radical left after 'misquoted' video

Israel’s National Security Minister released a statement after an interview of his was 'selectively cut' to show him saying his rights more important than Arabs

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir fought back on Thursday after an interview of his on Channel 12 was edited and misquoted to show him saying his rights were more important than Arab rights.

“This is how fake news is spread: I said yesterday on a TV broadcast that the right of Jews to live and not be murdered in terror attacks prevails over the right of Arabs in Judea and Samaria to travel on the roads without security restrictions,” Ben-Gvir explained.

“That is why checkpoints should be placed on roads where regular terrorism and shooting by Jihadists are committed against Jews,” the Israeli minister said in the English language statement, following the spread of the edited interview.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694784857266704566 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“But the Israeli radical Left selectively cut a section out of my statement, purposefully misquoted even that, and removed the context in order to slander me as if I had made a racist declaration that Jews deserve more civil rights than Arabs,” he accused.

“This is exactly how the Left continues to fan the flames of incitement in the world against the Israeli government. Because of their cynical strategy, we are now witness to a surge of Israel haters attacking me and the State of Israel,” Ben-Gvir said.

“The Left continues to cause harm to the State, just as they have hurt the economy, our social cohesion, and the IDF over the course of the last 8 months,” the minister concluded with a “Shame on them!” and a request to share his message.

Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ahmad Tibi had been one of the proponent figures to have posted a video clip from the interview, edited to show Ben-Gvir saying his rights to movement in the West Bank were more important than Arabs rights to movement.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has 60 million followers on Instagram, had also propagated the video of Ben-Gvir. She wrote, "In no place, no time, especially in 2023 should one life be more valuable than another's. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture, or pure hatred."