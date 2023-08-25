Ben-Gvir doubles down on comments about Jewish vs Arab rights

The firebrand invites anti-Israeli model Bella Hadid to visit the West Bank 'and see how Jews are being murdered here'

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday said he did not wish to apologize or retract his comments that the safety of West Bank's Jewish residents overrides the Palestinians' freedom of movement.

Ben-Gvir, in his own telling, said that "the right of Jews to live and not be murdered in terror attacks prevails over the right of Arabs in Judea and Samaria to travel on the roads without security restrictions. That is why checkpoints should be placed on roads where jihadists terrorize and shoot at Jews on a daily basis."

The firebrand invited anti-Israeli model Bella Hadid — who shared Ben-Gvir's words with her six million Instagram followers to support the claim that Israel is an apartheid state — to visit the West Bank "and see how Jews are being murdered here."

"To Israel hater Bella Hadid," Ben-Gvir wrote in his post on X. "I saw that yesterday you took a clip from my interview and spread it across the world intending to portray me as an unenlightened bigot. I invite you to my home in Qiryat Arba to see how we live here, how Jews who have done nothing wrong are being murdered daily, what threats my wife my children and I receive daily from terrorists living in our vicinity."

"So yes. My right and the right of my Jewish brothers to drive home safely on the roads of Judea and Samaria comes before the rights of terrorists who hurl stones at us and murder us. I do not apologize or retract my words and I will repeat them 1,000 times."