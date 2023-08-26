Arab-Israeli lawmaker gets security details after death treats

Hadash chief Ayman Odeh denounced Arab crime families, saying they wreak havoc and sow insecurity

Hadash party chairman Ayman Odeh was assigned a security detail after having received death threats from criminal organizations in the Arab sector, the party said in a statement on Saturday. This comes amid a rise in violence and murders in Israel's Arab community.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 155 people have been killed in the Israeli-Arab community. The last two victims are Abdelrahman Kashua, director of the town hall of Tira, and Ghazi Saab, a candidate in the municipal elections in Abu Snan.

The latter had previously criticized on Facebook the rise of crime within his community. The Shin Bet said on Wednesday morning that it will participate in the investigation of both murders.

Arab gangs and crime families have accumulated large quantities of weapons over the past two decades and engage in activities such as drugs, arms and human trafficking, prostitution, extortion and money laundering.

"Criminal organizations in Arab society were given the green light by government inaction to run amok and commit murder, so much so they are no emboldened to threaten Knesset members who speak out against them," read a statement from Odeh's Hadash party released on Saturday.

"Only in a country that does not respect itself will there arise a situation where elected officials are threatened and even murdered by criminals. All of Hadash stand by Odeh, and will not surrender to criminal organizations or the racist government that encourages them. We will continue to fight fearlessly for the right to live with dignity," the statement added.