Protests continue across Israel against judicial reform for 34th straight week

New demonstrations took place in Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel on Saturday evening for the 34th consecutive week.

Directed as usual against the judicial reform promoted by the government, they are also aimed at denouncing crime in Arab society, which is experiencing an unprecedented rise.

The protests follow a quadruple murder in the locality of Abu Snan and the assassination of the president of the municipality of Tira, Abdel Rahman Kashua.

Speaking at the rally in Tel Aviv, Tira mayor Mamon Abdel Elhi said, "Abdel was a man of peace and his murderers are still walking free. Blood is flowing in our streets and the racist government is disbanding the police and blocking budgets that should be devoted to education."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israelis protest against the planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"This is not a mistake, it's a deliberate policy. Whoever set up Ben Gvir has no intention of protecting us. Can a racist who hates Arabs protect Arab children? We must join hands, Jews and Arabs, and fight together for democracy, for life," he declared.

Thousands also demonstrated in Jerusalem outside President Herzog's residence, while others gathered outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's home.

These demonstrations come as 156 murders have been recorded in the Arab sector since the beginning of 2023.