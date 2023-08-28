Smotrich slams U.S. 'hypocrisy' over Ben-Gvir criticism

'They won't give us lessons on human rights, neither the IDF nor us as a state body. This is hypocrisy at its worst' says the Israeli finance minister

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded on Monday to criticism from the United States, during an interview with Israel’s Army Radio Galgalatz, in regards to contentious comments made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

"There is no country more moral than Israel, and no army more moral than the IDF," said the finance minister and Religious Zionism party leader.

Smotrich’s interview followed an international controversy sparked by Ben-Gvir saying the right of Jewish people "to live and not be murdered in terror attacks" in the West Bank was more important than the free movement without security restrictions of Palestinians. The finance minister voiced his support, stating "anyone in the world who criticizes us is a hypocrite."

Flash90 Itamar Ben-Gvir (L), head of the Jewish Power political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich (R).

"There is no people who have managed a struggle for survival against murderous terrorism for decades more cleanly and carefully than the Jewish people,” Smotrich added.

“I'm not even talking about the Americans and the way they acted in Afghanistan and Iraq. They won't give us lessons on human rights, neither the IDF nor us as a state body. This is hypocrisy at its worst,” the Israeli minister stressed.

A spokesman for the U.S. State Department had earlier condemned Ben-Gvir's remarks, calling them "racist rhetoric.”

"Such messages are particularly harmful when amplified by people in positions of leadership and are not consistent with promoting respect for human rights for all. President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have been clear that Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom and security," the U.S. official stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also commented on the contentious comment, saying, “Israel allows maximum freedom of movement in Judea and Samaria for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

“Unfortunately, Palestinian terrorists take advantage of this freedom of movement to murder Israeli women, children and families by ambushing them at certain points on different routes,” Netanyahu continued.

"In order to prevent these heinous murders, Israel's security forces have implemented special security measures in these areas. This is what Ben-Gvir meant when he said the right to life precedes freedom of movement,” he concluded.