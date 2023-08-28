In a statement, the Likud party accuses Ehud Barak of continuing to 'incite the murder of a Prime Minister of Israel'

The Likud party on Monday afternoon criticized former Israeli premier Ehud Barak for reposting a video in which a professor compares Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a series of leaders "who have lost touch with reality," including Adolf Hitler.

Barak, a staunch opponent of the government, reposted the video by professor Ichak Adizes from March, which suggests Netanyahu's dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as an indicator he wanted to drag the country down to stay in power.

Adizes then compared Netanyahu to Slobodan Milošević, Donald Trump, and even Hitler in his final days. "Is Netanyahu mentally unfit to lead a country? Ichak Adizes, a leading international consultant on leadership issues answers," Barak posted on X (formally known as Twitter).

In a statement, Likud accused Barak of continuing to "incite the murder of a Prime Minister of Israel and compare him to Hitler." The statement also criticized the inaction of the police and judicial authorities.

"After dozens of complaints against inciters like him, where are the forces of law and order, who have not summoned him for questioning?"

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) FILE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Israel's Defense Minister Ehud Barak stand next to the wreckage of an Egyptian military vehicle after militants burst it through a security fence into Israel from Egypt, at an Israeli military base.

Barak, who headed the government from 1999 to 2001, denounced the current government's judicial reform as "dangerous."