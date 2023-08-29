The head of Israel's Yesh Atid party, a former prime minister and foreign minister, has publicly opposed a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia

Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid will visit Washington next week, his office confirmed to i24NEWS, saying the meetings' agenda will be released "in due course."

American sources told Walla! News that the former Israeli prime minister will speak with White House and U.S. State department officials, which would mean his visit to Washington will come before Israel's current premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

The sources also said it was expected that one of the main topics of discussion will be negotiations concerning a Saudi Arabia normalization agreement with Israel, mediated by the United States, which has had many meetings conducted with American and Israeli officials in recent months.

Lapid, a former prime minister and foreign minister, currently serves as opposition leader in the government as head of the Yesh Atid party, publicly expressed his concerns over a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia, a key component that the U.S. reportedly promised the Gulf Kingdom in exchange for implementing a massive regional integration plan.

Another obstacle in any normalization agreement is a demand by both Saudi Arabia and the United States for Israel to make significant concessions to the Palestinian Authority. A senior Palestinian delegation will reportedly embark on a trip to the Gulf Kingdom, to discuss such conditions, a shift in its policy toward active involvement rather than outright boycott.