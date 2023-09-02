Over 100 thousand turn out to anti-overhaul rally in Tel Aviv

Protest leader says Eritrean riot shows 'police pay the price' for Netanyahu govt's neglect of social issues

Over 100 thousand Israelis turned out Saturday evening to a Tel Aviv rally against the government's judicial overhaul. This is the 35th week that such protests are held in Israel.

Since the government unveiled a package of reforms to the judicial system in January, tens of thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations in what has turned out to be one of the biggest protest movements in the country's history.

The movement's epicenter has been the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, where protesters have rallied every weekend against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Smaller rallies were held on Saturday in many other cities, including Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

In her address at the Tel Aviv rally, movement leader Shikma Bressler referred to the violent clashes between rival groups of Eritrean asylum seekers earlier in the day. Israeli police, over 30 of whom were hurt in the rioting, “again pay the price for the Netanyahu government's neglect” of social issues, the activist said.

Other speakers reiterated that the overhaul represents a danger to Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu's coalition government, which includes hard-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues the reforms are necessary to rebalance the relationship between elected officials and the judiciary.