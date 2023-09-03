Holocaust scholars defend Yad Vashem president in open letter to Netanyahu

Some reports suggest that the real motive behind the government’s efforts to oust Dayan is his opposition to the judicial reform

The world’s leading Holocaust scholars on Sunday published an open letter to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Kish expressing concern over reports about political pressure to replace the head of Yad Vashem, the institution dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, research and education.

The letter, signed by 123 scholars, comes after Israeli media learned that Kish is considering removing Yad Vashem President Danny Dayan over his alleged mismanagement of the Holocaust museum. The minister is reportedly seeking to replace him with a former MK for the ruling Likud party Keren Barak.

The scholars praised Dayan's work, noting his role in preserving the independence of the institution.

"We watch with great concern the recent attacks by the Israeli Minister of Education on Danny Dayan, the Chairman of Yad Vashem, the foremost institution of Holocaust commemoration, remembrance and research. Mr. Dayan, appointed in 2021, has served the institution with great distinction, allowing Yad Vashem to maintain and reinforce its independent and non-partisan character,” the open letter said.

The scholars added that Yad Vashem's independence “is more crucial than ever,” especially at a time when Holocaust memory is under pressure and institutions and governments around the world are engaging “in Holocaust distortion and denial.”

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio, Kish said he was looking into complaints about Dayan's financial management and allegations of mistreatment of employees. “If it turns out that these allegations are unfounded, Dayan will not be dismissed,” the minister stressed.

The education minister also sent a letter to Dayan, expressing concerns about how seats and votes on the Yad Vashem board are managed. According to him, unqualified and unapproved people attend board meetings, while he and the director general of his ministry, who are also board members, are not invited.

However, some reports suggest that the real motive behind the government’s efforts to oust Dayan is his opposition to the judicial reform proposed by Netanyahu’s coalition. In particular, he invited prominent singer Keren Peles, who performed at anti-overhaul protests, on the Holocaust Remembrance Day, which reportedly angered Netanyahu’s wife Sara.

Earlier on Saturday, the U.S. Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues at the State Department Ellen Germain spoke in Dayan’s support.

“The U.S. values the crucial work of Yad Vashem and its director’s leadership as we work together on Holocaust education, remembrance, and research. Maintaining the independence of such institutions around the world is key as we face efforts to distort/deny the facts of the Holocaust,” she on X, formerly known as Twitter.