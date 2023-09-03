The measures in question could include 'immediate deportation,' the prime minister said

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday convened a special meeting with his ministers to examine the way of handling "law-breaking infiltrators" following violent riots staged by Eritrean immigrants in Tel Aviv.

Clashes broke out on Saturday between Eritrean government supporters celebrating an Eritrea Day event and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki in front of the embassy in Tel Aviv. At least 39 people were arrested.

"We request strong measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part in it," he said, stressing that "the massive illegal infiltration into Israel from Africa posed a real threat to Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state."

"We curbed this threat by building the fence; The construction of the fence involved overcoming opposition from the security establishment and political opponents. When we stopped it, we stopped the infiltration completely, and I'm proud that the governments under my leadership did that," Netanyahu added, noting, however, that the problem of those who have already entered Israel before the construction of the fence remains unresolved.

Although nearly 12,000 of Eritreans left the Jewish state voluntarily under various government programs, the High Court of Justice rejected initiatives aimed at deporting the rest of the asylum seekers who entered the country illegally.

According to Netanyahu, yesterday's clashes that left nearly 140 people injured, including dozens of Israeli police officers, "was the crossing of a red line."

"This is a riot, this is bloodshed, these are riots we cannot accept," he said, emphasizing that those supporting the current Eritrean leadership cannot be considered asylum seekers.

"I find it difficult to understand why we would have a problem with those who declare themselves to be supporters of the regime, so they certainly cannot make a claim of refugees," Netanyahu said.

"I also request that this forum prepare a complete and updated plan for the removal of all other illegal infiltrators from the State of Israel," the prime minister added.