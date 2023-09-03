Israel’s Attorney General tells High Court govt's reasonableness bill should be nullified

The amendment is one of the key elements of the coalition's judicial reform

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara issued a recommendation to the High Court of Justice on Sunday to nullify the reasonableness amendment passed by the Netanyahu government in July.

According to the legal adviser, it is necessary "due to the serious harm of the amendment to the public and its serious consequences for the separation of authorities, the rule of law and the rights of the individual."

"This is an exceptional situation in which the amendment seriously harms the foundations of the democratic regime, and therefore in accordance with the standards outlined in the ruling, the legal adviser to the government believes that there is no escape from declaring it null and void," the Attorney-General said in a statement.

Her recommendation comes in response to petitions filed against the amendment, which is one of the key elements of the coalition's judicial reform. The overhaul plan sparked ongoing protests across Israel and stranded its relations with allies, including the U.S.

The reasonableness bill limits the Israeli judiciary’s ability to overrule government decisions based on a "reasonableness standard.” Israel’s High Court is set to have a hearing on September 12 over petitions against the amendment.