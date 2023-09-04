Netanyahu signals willingness to consider Herzog's proposal for judicial overhaul - report

In response to the report, leaders of the judicial overhaul protests say that opposition politicians lack a mandate to compromise on democratic principles

In a new development, discussions are underway between the the Israel's governing coalition and opposition, mediated by President Isaac Herzog, regarding the government's proposed judicial reforms, according to Channel 12 on Monday evening.

The report states that sources from the President's Residence indicated that the Prime Minister has expressed a willingness to consider Herzog's proposal.

Herzog's proposal includes several key points:

- A potential "softening" of the recently enacted law that removed the "reasonableness" standard concerning cabinet and ministerial decisions. This softening would likely involve the reintroduction of legislation to amend the law.

- An 18-month freeze on initiatives aimed at restructuring the Judicial Selection Committee and limiting the authority of ministry legal counsels. These measures would be ensured through new legislation.

- A requirement for a majority of seven out of nine members of the Judicial Selection Committee to approve all appointments, including that of the Supreme Court President. This change would need consensus on the identity of the next court president from both sides.

GPO / Kobi Gideon Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The report from Channel 12 says that it remains uncertain whether an agreement will ultimately be reached.

The President's Office has released a statement emphasizing that President Herzog has led a dedicated effort in recent weeks to prevent a constitutional crisis. His aim is to find a solution that upholds democracy and unity in Israel. The President has been engaged in discussions with both sides. However, it is stressed that no agreements have been finalized at this stage.

The leaders of the protests say they are concerned for the potential for Israel to follow a path similar to Hungary, Turkey, and Poland if key issues are left unresolved while focusing on a select few laws.