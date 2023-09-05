Israeli coalition, opposition reject proposed judicial overhaul deal

This comes shortly after a report said the parties came to an understanding on the issue, which was confirmed to be subject of indirect talks by the president

Both members of the ruling coalition and opposition leaders rejected a reported compromise deal on the controversial judicial reform, media learned on Monday.

This comes shortly after a report said that the parties came to an understanding on the issue, which was confirmed to be subject of indirect talks by President Isaac Herzog’s office. According to Walla, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants Herzog to publicize the terms of the proposal to halt the legislation ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden later this month.

However, Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party said “there has been no agreement” on the compromise deal. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who also heads the far-right Jewish Power party, said on social media that his lawmakers “will vote against any surrender which comes up for a vote.”

The far-right Religious Zionism party, headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also said he wouldn’t consider “a surrender by the majority to an extreme minority willing to burn everything down.” Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is the mastermind behind the overhaul, told Walla that “it is impossible to agree to the new compromise proposal.”

There were also no signs of compromise on the part of the opposition with its leader, Yair Lapid, remaining silent on the issue. Former defense minister and leader of the National Unity party Benny Gantz, who used to support talks with the coalition, told a Jewish People Policy Institute conference in Jerusalem, “I am not ready to compromise on anything, I am ready to reach agreements.”