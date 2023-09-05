'To achieve these agreements, one simple step is required: put aside all prerequisites and obstacles, come to the table, and engage in dialogue'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a public call to opposition figure Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening, urging him to set aside any preconditions and engage in discussions for a judicial compromise.

Netanyahu, in a recorded message, emphasized the nation's desire for both sides to reach agreements. He stated, "To achieve these agreements, one simple step is required: put aside all prerequisites and obstacles, come to the table, and engage in dialogue."

Gantz, who spoke just moments after Netanyahu published his public call, rejected Netanyahu's invitation.

“The citizens of Israel and the IDF need cohesiveness and unity,” Gallant posted on X.

“This is the time to put aside disagreement and find what is common and unites us. I call on my friends in the Knesset to reach a compromise quickly for the state of Israel and the security of Israel,” he says.

Before the rejection, Netanyahu went on to extend an invitation to Gantz's team to sit down with his team the following morning. Netanyahu highlighted that this is what the majority of the Israeli population expects: constructive discussions leading to agreements.

The message from the prime minister comes after an evening meeting with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, during which they reportedly discussed President Isaac Herzog's recent proposal for a judicial compromise.

However, Levin expressed skepticism regarding the proposed framework earlier in the day, dismissing it as "impossible."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The call from Netanyahu comes one day after Channel 12 reported that discussions are underway between the the Israel's governing coalition and opposition, mediated by President Isaac Herzog, regarding the government's proposed judicial reforms.

The report stated that sources from the President's Residence indicated that the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed a willingness to consider Herzog's proposal.

Herzog's proposal includes several key points:

- A potential "softening" of the recently enacted law that removed the "reasonableness" standard concerning cabinet and ministerial decisions. This softening would likely involve the reintroduction of legislation to amend the law.

- An 18-month freeze on initiatives aimed at restructuring the Judicial Selection Committee and limiting the authority of ministry legal counsels. These measures would be ensured through new legislation.

- A requirement for a majority of seven out of nine members of the Judicial Selection Committee to approve all appointments, including that of the Supreme Court President. This change would require consensus on the identity of the next court president from both sides.

Herzog on Tuesday called on political leaders to reach a deal on the controversial judicial reform.

Speaking with members of the Jewish community in Austria, the president said Israel is facing "a deep crisis that dramatically affects our lives, affects our security, affects our economy, affects our society, affects our human behavior."