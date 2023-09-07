'The one line that has not been crossed so far — the striking down of a Basic Law by the judiciary — may be crossed' warned Ohana

Speaker of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Amir Ohana warned of the ramifications if the High Court of Justice struck down a basic law, considered quasi-constitutional, ahead of a first hearing on the reasonableness standard amendment.

“It seems that even the one line that has not been crossed so far — the striking down of a Basic Law by the judiciary — may be crossed,” he said in a statement.

“There is not and cannot be a dispute over the question of whether the Knesset authorized the High Court to invalidate or change Basic Laws,” Ohana stated. “The answer to that is an absolute no. There is nothing in the legislation that authorizes, even by implication, the courts to do so.”

“The founding authority is vested in the Knesset, which represents the entire nation, as has been accepted by the courts over the years,” the parliamentary speaker continued.

Ohana warned that a decision to strike down a Basic Law amendment would not be “against the coalition or a specific party,” rather it would be “against the Knesset and Israeli democracy.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 A court hearing at Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

The lawmaker then explained that the amendment passed with a majority of the parliament. “These Basic Laws are Basic Laws not only because they were passed by a majority of the members of the Knesset and in their title the words "Basic Law" are emblazoned, they are Basic Laws because they deal with the fundamentals of democracy,” he added.

Basic Laws in Israel have a higher status than any other law, and if a regular piece of legislation contradicts one of them, the High Court can strike it down.

“The Knesset will not humbly accept its trampling,” he concluded.

Shir Torem/Flash90 Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara issued a recommendation to the High Court, saying there was “no escape from declaring it [the amendment] null and void.”

Next Tuesday, the High Court will hold its first hearing on the amendment to the reasonableness standard, which passed at the end of July.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Ohana “does not speak in the name of most Members of Knesset, including many members of the coalition who still believe in the rule of law and the need to heed the court.”

“Ohana’s statement that he won’t accept a court ruling ‘submissively’ is an opening for anarchy. Netanyahu has to distance himself from it,” said a statement from Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party.