Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself at the heart of a heated controversy after issuing a warning to religious Israelis wishing to travel to Ukraine, to the grave of Rabbi Nahman, for the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage.

His statement, "God has not always protected us, neither on European soil nor on Ukrainian soil," sparked outrage, particularly within the ultra-Orthodox community.

Netanyahu tried to dissuade participation in the annual pilgrimage to Uman, claiming that the safety of the faithful could not be guaranteed in a country at war. However, some religious leaders perceived his remarks as blasphemy.

Aryeh Ehrlich, editor-in-chief of the haredi magazine Mishpacha, called for a switch of allegiance to Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition National Unity party."

"When the 'leader of the religious camp' opens his mouth to utter such blatant heresies, and this in an official statement from the Prime Minister's office, the whole theory of sweet Israel collapses like a house of cards," he asserted on X.

But it was the statements of MP Yisrael Eichler, a member of the United Torah Judaism party, that were the most virulent. He castigated Netanyahu for his "ignorance," and indicated that he believed it was the "Zionists," rather than God, who were responsible for the suffering of the Jews during the Holocaust.

"For more than a century, the God of Israel has saved the Land of Israel from the idolatry of power, from the vulgarity and assimilation of the secular regime. The Germans were stopped on their way to conquer Israel by extraordinary miracles, not because of the Zionists," he asserted.

He added that the Zionists had turned their backs on the Jews of Europe, thwarted rescue attempts and despised "the Jews in the ghettos," assuring that some of them had collaborated with the Nazis. "Be silent when you blame the God of Israel for your failures and crimes. If it weren't for those who respect the Torah, Israel would long ago have been wiped off the map of the Middle East," he concluded.

These remarks were condemned by several MPs and by the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum. Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) called on Eichler to "withdraw his defamatory anti-Zionist remarks," adding that he was "ashamed" of his comments, as the grandson of a Zionist soldier who fought the Nazis.

For his part, Avigdor Liberman, leader of the right-wing secular opposition party Yisrael Beytenu, denounced the "perverted leadership" of the current government.