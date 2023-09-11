Israel's Netanyahu considering ‘every possibility' to reach consensus on judicial overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says if an agreement is reached, 'no one will prevent its implementation'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday assured that he was working to “exhaust every possibility” to reach a national consensus on his government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is working to exhaust every possibility to reach a national consensus that will bring balance between the three authorities,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “If such an agreement is reached, no one will prevent its implementation.”

The statement was in response to comments made by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying that while he supported reportedly renewed negotiations over the reforms, he was against "surrender."

"The reform is important for the State of Israel, it will balance the three authorities - the legislative, the executive, and the judiciary," Ben-Gvir said.

"Folding... means humiliating more than half of the people (of Israel). Folding... means harming the values ​​of the right. I call on my friends, the heads of the coalition: make your voice heard, let's go against the folding and surrendering."