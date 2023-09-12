Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin railed against the Supreme Court, saying it lacks the authority to invalidate quasi-constitutional Basic Laws

The Israeli Supreme Court convened on Tuesday morning to hear opening arguments on petitions against legislation enacted by Israel’s right-wing government as part of its judicial reform.

Tuesday’s petitions pertain to an amendment to the quasi-constitutional “Basic Law: The Judiciary” which limited a “reasonableness clause” that allowed the courts to strike down executive and legislative decisions deemed “unreasonable.”

But the debate at the Supreme Court has taken on a much wider scope, with opponents and proponents stating a “wrong” decision would lead to a constitutional crisis in Israel.

Members of the governing coalition took to X (formerly Twitter) posting that the Knesset would not recognize a Supreme Court decision to strike down the law. Meanwhile, members of the Opposition took to the same platform to state the opposite, saying the parliament would honor any Supreme Court ruling. The debate between lawmakers on social media reflects the equally divided sentiments on the Israeli street.

It is an unprecedented intervention against the quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, which have never been challenged in the Supreme Court before, using a legal tool that itself has never been used before, called the "unconstitutional constitutional amendment.”

The court will first hear each of the eight petitioners, giving them approximately 25 minutes to present their arguments, and then the government representation having one hour, conducted in two rounds.

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara issued her recommendation last week, calling on the Supreme Court to nullify the reasonableness amendment. In light of the difference in their stance, the government decided to send alternative legal counsel as their representation.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara (L) speaks with Justice Minister Yariv Levin during a government conference held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the main architect of the judicial reform, released a statement on Tuesday morning, ahead of the hearings, in which he said the Supreme Court lacked the authority to invalidate Basic Laws, calling it a “fatal injury to democracy and the status of the Knesset [Israel’s executive and legislative parliament].”

“Presidents and Supreme [Court] judges for generations all agreed - the people are the sovereign, and their will is expressed in the basic laws enacted by the Knesset,” Levin stated.

“The very discussions about the possibility of invalidating Basic Laws, which are the top of the legal pyramid in Israel, and about the possibility of removing the prime minister due to incapacity, are a fatal injury to the people's rule,” he added.