Israel’s National Security Council announced on Tuesday that no changes will be applied to the condition of security prisoners, as requested by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cabinet “approved the operational deployment of all security services ahead of the [Jewish] holidays,” according to a statement.

“They emphasized the importance of providing security and a sense of security for all citizens of Israel at this time,” the statement added.

The Cabinet decided to postpone until October, after the High Holidays, the discussion of security prisoner conditions, and not implement any changes until then. Ben-Gvir had previously ordered a reduction in the number of family visits permitted for Palestinian security prisoners, reducing them from once a month to once every two months. However, Netanyahu had opposed the plan, and Tuesday's statement affirmed the policy would not be instated until it was approved by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

Conditions inside prisons have been a point of contention, with Ben-Gvir trying to implement decisions he deems fall under his authority to make.

Ben-Gvir has received pushback from Israeli security officials for passing a law that would block the early release of administrative prisoners who committed minor offenses. The head of the Shin Bet internal security agency denounced the decision, saying prison overcrowding could affect future arrest procedures of higher-threat suspects.