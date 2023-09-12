One side says the courts have too much authority. The other says the government is now too powerful. Both sides agree: the stakes are high

A sense of history at Israel's Supreme Court – a country rising as all fifteen justices took their seats on Tuesday for a day of oral arguments, on how the court should rule on the move to limit the court's own power, on the balance between lawmaker and judge.

Both sides agree: the stakes are high.

"Democracy doesn’t die from a few strong blows, democracy dies in a series of small steps,” said Israeli Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit.

"Why is there a need for a legal procedure or a ruling that will harm the soul of democracy?" asked Simcha Rothman, Knesset Constitution Committee chairperson.

The backdrop, of course, is eight tumultuous months on Israel's streets surrounding the government's judicial overhaul. As part of that overhaul, in July, the Knesset passed a law amending Israel's quasi-constitution, taking away courts' power to strike down decisions by ministers or the cabinet seen as "unreasonable."

The government says courts are too powerful. The opposition says the government is now too powerful. And can the court rule that an amendment to a quasi-constitution is itself unconstitutional?

"Surely, sir, you believe that the duty to act reasonably – which is a duty that applies to every administrative authority – also applies to the government and its ministers. Right? So who is going to supervise that they actually act reasonably?" said Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

A ruling may not come for months. But many in Israel worry about the day after, and the prospect of a constitutional crisis. Jerusalem was once the city of Solomon. And the high court of modern Israel will need some of Solomon's wisdom.