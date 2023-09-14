NYT columnist Thomas Friedman to i24NEWS: ‘Israel’s democracy is at stake’

The veteran columnist says he is proud of reflecting what 'a majority of Israelis fear' about their government's controversial judicial overhaul

Veteran New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, who has long been an influential voice on issues relating to Israel and the Middle East, spoke with i24NEWS on Thursday about his role in criticizing the Israeli government, especially over its controversial judicial overhaul.

In recent months, the columnist has stepped up his activity, using his editorial platform to advocate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and its proposed judicial reforms, while supporting the protest movement against it.

Friedman has called on his fellow U.S. Jews to “save Israel from an internal Israeli threat manifested by the government itself,” and has even lobbied the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as well as the Saudi monarchy on the issue, drawing the wrath of Netanyahu’s government and its supporters.

“Israel’s democracy is at stake, the way that hundreds of thousands of Israelis protesting over the past half year have felt. That's why I got involved," Friedman told i24NEWS.

One manifestation of his increased critique was an appeal sent to the Biden administration and the Saudi monarchy, calling the Israeli government "not normal" and urging to not let Netanyahu make them his "useful idiots" through Israeli-Saudi normalization.

“I’m not advocating against Israel-Saudi normalization. I'm advocating that Saudi normalization with Israel will only serve Saudi, Israeli, and U.S. interests if Saudi conditions that normalization in terms that will preserve a two-state solution," Friedman explained.

"That's good for Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and stable Israeli-Palestinian relations. If it doesn't do that, it will have a hand in killing the peace process and enabling a government in Israel that I think is not engaged in a healthy democratic enterprise."

“I’d love to see normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but the conditions on which it happens really matter," he said.

In response to Friedman's appeal calling Israel's government "not normal," Likud Knesset member Danny Danon penned a critical open letter to the columnist. In an earlier interview with i24NEWS, Danon charged Friedman with undermining diplomatic relations by lobbying Biden not to meet with Netanyahu.

"How can you call on the U.S. president to not meet with our prime minister? Even if you don't support the prime minister, you should respect him. When another country is coming to the U.S. to meet with Biden, you don't look at what that government is saying or what is happening," the former Israeli ambassador to the UN claimed.

Friedman responded with pride.

"If Biden wants to meet with Netanyahu tomorrow, that's fantastic. I hope they do, and I hope Biden uses that opportunity to lay down what he has said to me… what Israel is doing, which is forcing through a gigantic change in Israel’s legal structure without a consensus, is a really bad thing for Israel and for future American-Israeli relations."

"There’s a misunderstanding here," he continued. "It’s not about me. Everything I am saying and advocating has been completely reflective of what a majority of Israelis have been saying. All I do is make sure their views, aspirations, and fears for Israel’s democracy are fully understood by the American public and those within the American administration. I’ll keep doing it, I'm proud of doing it. Do you know how many Israelis have thanked me? Criticism comes with the job."