Anti-government protests set to begin as Rosh Hashanah ends

Demonstrations also planned in US as Netanyahu is set to arrive tomorrow

Protest organizers called for Israelis to demonstrate Sunday, with a march planned through the streets of Tel Aviv.

At 7:00 pm, Israelis against the government's planned judicial overhaul are set to gather at Rothschild Boulevard, where the country's Declaration of Independence was signed in 1948, and march to Kaplan Street, the focal point of anti-government protests for the 37th consecutive week.

Police will begin closing streets starting at 6:30 pm, with additional streets expected to be closed as the march makes its way through the city.

This comes as organizers delayed the mass protests, usually held on Saturday, due to the Rosh Hashanah holiday, which started Friday night and end Sunday night. The organizers called on demonstrators to march wearing white and "holding the Declaration of Independence against those seeking to cancel it."

At 9:30 pm local time, the anti-judicial reform protests are expected to rally at Israel's Ben Gurion airport as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to depart for the US on a state visit.

Protests are also slated in four sites in New York City: in front of the UN where Netanyahu will speak this week, in front of the Israeli consulate, in front of the hotel where he is staying, and at Times Square.