Netanyahu: Israeli judicial reform protestors joining forces with Iran, PLO

'Nothing is surprising anymore, but that will not prevent me from representing Israel brilliantly and in the best way for all its citizens,' Netanyahu added

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed early Monday morning for a state visit to the United States, starting in the state of California and then to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

"I am now leaving for the UN General Assembly where I will represent Israel before the nations of the world,” Netanyahu said at the Ben Gurion International Airport tarmac, in front of dozens of reporters.

“There have always been demonstrations in favor of Israel and against Israel,” the Israeli prime minister remarked, in response to judicial reform protests that were planned during his speech at the UN.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703611842298253530 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“But this time we see demonstrations against Israel by people affiliated with the PLO, Iran, and others,” Netanyahu said in reference to the usual protests by the enemies of the Jewish state, as well as the Israeli citizens that will protest against the current government’s judicial reform.

“Nothing is surprising anymore, but that will not prevent me from representing Israel brilliantly and in the best way for all its citizens,” he added.

Former defense minister and National Unity opposition party chairman, Benny Gantz, also responded to the events, voicing favor for the protests, saying “it's no secret that these shared values ​​are now at the center of the dispute between us and the U.S. due to the coup led by the government and which continues to tear Israel apart from the inside.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703513042758066528 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The prime minister has the responsibility to reflect the reality as it is. That's how it should be between friends and partners,” Gantz argued, but he also warned of regional events.

“At the same time, we are in a period of tremendous security and political challenges facing us, ones we have not known since the Yom Kippur War,” the former Israeli Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff stated, in reference to the 1973 conflict that was one Israel’s hardest won wars.

“In this matter, the expected meeting with the President of the United States is of great importance, and I would like to wish the Prime Minister success in his mission and say in the clearest way - in all matters related to the country's security and its strategic interests, we will recover the government from the opposition,” Gantz concluded.