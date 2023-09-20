Former Israeli PM says judicial reform will be thwarted, 'may cost lives'

Israel's former prime minister Ehud Barak gave the grim warning on the judicial reformed pushed by the current coalition during an interview with U.S. media

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak warned the judicial reform being pushed by Israel's current coalition will be "thwarted," saying it may come with the heavy price of "lives being lost," during an interview with CBS.

Israel is heading to non-violent civil disobedience, Barak first claimed, then stated "some people might lose their lives along the way."

Barak went on to compare Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the American Proud Boys, which was designated a terrorist organization.

“We the people are defending our democracy against an attempt to destroy it from within," the former prime minister said at the start of the interview.

Flash90 Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (L) and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

After calling the demonstrations very inspiring, Barak said the protests "will not stop, we will block this attempt on Israel's life as a democracy, and we will win this battle. It may take ups and downs, it might take time, and some people might lose their lives along the way."

"I told the people, we will have to face toil and sweat, and tears. Hopefully no blood," he backtracks, but added there "might be some violence. Always comes from the right wing."

"We will put an end to it, whatever the price will be," the former Israeli prime minister concluded in his interview with the American media channel CBS.