Israel Police chief: 'Every time Ben-Gvir went head to head with me, he lost'

Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said Israeli ministers before the Jewish Power leader knew 'the limit' of their political responsibility over internal security

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai spoke of his rocky relationship with Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party, during an interview with Ynet.

Ahead of his imminent retirement, the police chief recalled the fierce debates with previous ministers in charge, Amir Ohana (Likud) and Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) who knew “the limit” of their political lead. Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, was another story.

"They are two very different people, but they both knew the limit,” Shabtai told Ynet, referring to Ohana who made the original appointment and Ber-Lev who came with the next government coalition.

"Every time Ben-Gvir went head to head with me, he lost," the commissioner claimed, adding "I was one of the gatekeepers. I stopped political attempts to take over the police.”

“I discovered that the minister [Ben-Gvir] is not satisfied with just listening and asking, but gives the officers 'suggestions' on how to act,” Shabtai added.

The police commissioner faced many challenges stemming from massive weekly protests, uninterrupted for about 38 weeks, over the right-wing coalition’s judicial reform. Shabtai was criticized from both the right-wing, including Ben-Gvir, as well as the left and the many demonstrators.

"I realized that my big test was to prevent a civil war. It became my life's mission.,” Shabtai told Ynet about the protests, as well as talks of a potential deadly confrontation over political differences.

Shabtai faced similar challenges on another issue facing Israeli society, a crime wave in the Arab community. He said matters were made worse when secret recordings were released to deliberately make him look racist, but insisted on his role as a “gatekeeper” to Ben-Gvir’s attempts at influencing the police.

“I realized that under these conditions I cannot continue. There is a limit to everything,” Shabtai said about the decision for him to step down, which Ben-Gvir announced in June. The police commissioner will end his duties on January 17, 2024. Afterward the minister will appoint a replacement.