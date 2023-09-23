Israeli protests against overhaul held for 38th weekend

The theme of this week's protest, in fitting with the Yom Kippur holiday, is forgiveness, with rallies held under the banner of 'No forgiveness for dictators'

Israelis opposed to the judicial reforms introduced by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned out in the thousands to protest rallies across Israel. This is the 38th weekend that such rallies are held.

Thousands protested in Tel Aviv, waving flags and chanting slogans, as senior former and acting officials addressed the crowd.

This week's protest was colored by the Yom Kippur holiday, with rallies held under the banner of “No forgiveness for dictatorship.”