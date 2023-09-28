The court's ruling on the incapacity clause, whether to uphold it, quash it, or delay it, was not expected at Thursday's hearing

In the ongoing tussle between Israel's executive and legislative branches, the High Court on Thursday convened its second hearing on the controversial incapacitation law.

This law, which makes it more challenging to remove a sitting Prime Minister, is at the center of heated debate.

The proposed legislation represents another amendment to Israel's quasi-constitutional laws, fervently pushed by the coalition government. However, critics, including the opposition and petitioners against the law, argue that it provides potentially self-serving immunity to the current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Knesset Legal Adviser Yitzhak Bart explained, "The purpose of the amendment was to fill the gap in the law. There was a problem with the law. When the Knesset amended it, it also amended it for itself… It wanted it to also apply to the current Knesset and government because it thought that this arrangement was better than the previous one."

Tomer Naor, Attorney of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, emphasized the opposition's stance, stating, "This is why we're here today at the Supreme Court, trying to fight the attempt to use the Israeli parliament to help the Prime Minister, who's under indictment, to escape his criminal cases."

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Members of the anti-reform protest movement “Brothers in Arms” protest outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

Outside the High Court in Jerusalem, protesters aligned with this perspective, calling on the justices to repeal the bill.

The court's ruling on the incapacity clause, whether to uphold it, quash it, or delay it, was not expected at Thursday's hearing. A decision on the law itself is anticipated in January 2024.

While the legal battle rages on, the law's very existence continues to deepen divisions in an already polarized society.