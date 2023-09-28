After an investigation into the incident, Israeli Attorney General Baharav-Miara concluded their was no way to prove if Ben-Gvir felt his life was threatened

Israel's Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, officially closed a criminal investigation on Thursday into National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The incident investigated, which took place over two years ago, occured when the minister brandished a pistol during an altercation with Arab security guards in a Tel Aviv parking lot.

The decision to terminate the probe was made public on Thursday, with Baharav-Miara citing the slim likelihood of securing a conviction based on the results of the investigation.

The confrontation transpired in December 2021 when Ben Gvir, then an opposition lawmaker, parked his vehicle at the Expo exhibition center in Tel Aviv.

Security guards approached him to move his car, alleging that it was parked in a restricted area. A dispute ensued, with Ben Gvir asserting that the guards had made aggressive threats that left him fearing for his life.

Although the security guards did not appear to be armed, Attorney General Baharav-Miara's decision to close the case emphasized the challenge in determining the precise circumstances that led to the altercation and its subsequent development. While noting that Ben Gvir's behavior was not aligned with the expectations for a regular citizen, let alone an elected official, the decision did not dismiss the possibility that he acted out of a genuine concern for his safety.