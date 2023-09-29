Israel's Justice Minister: I would 'act immediately’ to fire A-G

'The situation is that the government doesn’t have an attorney general,' Justice Minister Yariv Levin told Israeli media

In an interview with Israeli media on Thursday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin stated that he would be "happy to be given the authority to fire" Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara amid ongoing disputes.

Levin told public broadcaster Kan that Baharav-Miara was an “inheritance from the previous government” and that the ruling coalition had "no faith" in the Attorney General.

"The situation is that the government doesn’t have an attorney general. We have an attorney general who is against me, who takes and acts on very extreme positions. So much so that time after time, Supreme Court justices say they don’t understand her positions," he continued.

This interview follows the Israeli Supreme Court hearing on a recent amendment to the quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, which had changed conditions under which a prime minister could be declared unfit for office.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara in Tel Aviv.

"I think this is a discussion that should not have taken place," Levin said about the hearing. "There should not have been such a discussion in a democratic country. That a court would discuss something that is not within its jurisdiction - it's anti-democratic! The court doesn't have the masks to discuss Basic Laws."

"Judges are expected to respect the law and not take powers they don't have," he continued. "In a democratic country, a parliament is elected, and it is the one that sets the laws. A court interprets laws and does not annul them. It does not decide for the people who will be prime minister."

Regarding firing the official, Levin stated: “I would be happy if you gave me this authority. Believe me, I would act on it immediately,” he said.