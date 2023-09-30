Israelis rally against judicial overhaul for 39th week

Israel is deeply divided over the judicial reforms, which have triggered one of the country's biggest ever protest movements against the govt

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested against the governing coalition's judicial overhaul plans in Tel Aviv on Saturday, for the 39th weekend.

Israel is deeply divided over the judicial reforms, which have triggered one of the country's biggest ever protest movements against the hard-right government.

“He is an expert in dividing and splitting people on sectarian lines, religious vs. secular, left against right — divide and conquer,” the organizers said in a statement ahead of the protests. “The economy is collapsing and all we get is provocations and the continued dismantling of democracy.”

“On Saturday night we will all meet at Kaplan Street — bolstering our ranks, with our backs straight, uniting to express the call for democracy in a massive solidarity rally,” the statement said.