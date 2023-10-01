'Their war is neither economic, nor security, nor social; it is a religious war. This is how it must be treated,' Gafni emphasized.

Moshe Gafni, an ultra-Orthodox Member of Israel's Parliament, has claimed that protestors demonstrating against judicial reform in Israel are not fighting for economic or social causes but are instead waging a religious war against Judaism.

Gafni made these remarks during a meeting of his party, Degel HaTorah, which is part of the United Torah Judaism alliance, as he addressed the Kaplan demonstrators.

Gafni, who also chairs the finance committee, contradicted the assertions of protest organizers, stating that the Israeli economy remains in excellent condition and has not suffered damage as claimed. He insisted that the demonstrators are not focused on judicial reform but are instead engaging in a religious battle.

"The protesters are not talking about judicial reform or anything similar to that. They are waging a religious war against us, and what we saw on Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv is proof of that. Their war is neither economic, nor security, nor social; it is a religious war. This is how it must be treated," Gafni emphasized.

The protests against judicial reform have drawn hundres of thousands of Israelis to the streets in Tel Aviv and over 150 other cities.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Protesters during a gender-segregated public Yom Kippur prayer in central Tel Aviv.

Gafni accused economists who oppose the government's judicial reform of fighting a religious war against Judaism. He claimed to have met with these economists in the past few months and criticized them for their alleged false warnings against the reform.

Gafni pointed out that despite the warnings he received from economists, the Israeli economy is currently in excellent shape. He also referenced the depreciation of the New Israeli Shekel against the USD in 2023, which had been a concern.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israeli activists protest against the government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, on September 30, 2023.

Furthermore, Gafni criticized the scenes that unfolded in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square during Yom Kippur. At that time, clashes erupted as some worshipers attempted to set up partitions to separate men and women, a practice banned by the Tel Aviv municipality and the High Court of Justice because it was in a public space.

Gafni concluded by stating that the incidents during Yom Kippur are indicative of a war on religion. He argued that when fighting breaks out over religious practices during a holy day, it signifies that a war on religion is underway.