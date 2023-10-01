Netanyahu dismisses reports of rift with Ben-Gvir

The leader says the security meeting, from which Ben-Gvir was conspicuously absent, didn't deal with matters of internal security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sought to quash rumors of a rift between him and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, describing such reports as malicious attempts to sow discord amid the ruling coalition.

The reports followed an apparent snub by the leader, who did not invite Ben-Gvir to a meeting earlier on Sunday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other security officials.

Netanyahu clarified that meeting "was focused on Iran and did not deal with any internal security matters" that are part of Ben-Gvir's purview.

“Any attempt to fabricate a conflict between the head of government and the national security minister and to ascribe it to sources close to the prime minister are completely false, and done on purpose,” read the statement from Netanyahu's office.

“The prime minister and Ben-Gvir will continue to cooperate for the good of all Israeli citizens.”

Meanwhile, a source within Ben-Gvir's entourage issued a statement appearing to give credence to reports of a rift.

"Ben-Gvir will continue to voice his views and actively pursue a full-right agenda, even if he's not summoned to such meetings or others," read the statement quoted in Israeli media. "Minister Ben-Gvir was elected to serve the people, and his commitment remains unwavering. In any session he attends, he will express his opinions."

Ben-Gvir, a hard-right nationalist firebrand, has clashed with numerous officials including Netanyahu, since the latter appointed him as the internal security minister.