Yesh Atid announces first ever primaries for leadership selection

The Yesh Atid party, led by Yair Lapid, has announced that it will hold primaries in December, marking the first time the party will conduct internal elections to appoint its leader.

In a statement, the party announced, "We have the honor to inform you that the annual conference of Yesh Atid will take place during the month of December. In accordance with the decision of the party leadership, a vote to appoint the party president will take place on this occasion."

This move towards internal democracy is notable for a party that has faced criticism over the years for its lack of such practices.

However, despite the upcoming primaries, it is expected to be a mere formality. Yesh Atid's political weight remains intricately tied to the persona of its founder and current leader, Yair Lapid.

JACK GUEZ / AFP Le Premier ministre israélien et chef du parti Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, s'adresse à ses partisans au quartier général de sa campagne à Tel Aviv, tôt le 2 novembre 2022, après la fin du scrutin pour les élections nationales.

Given his strong presence within the party and widespread popularity, Lapid is likely to be easily reappointed as the party's leader. As of now, only one candidate has declared their intention to run – Deputy Raam Ben Barak, former number two of the Mossad.

Established in 2012, the centrist liberal Yesh Atid party entered the Israeli political scene with a strong presence, emerging as the second-largest political force in the country during the 2013 elections, following Likud.

However, it lost credibility among its electorate when it joined a coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu after the election. Subsequently, Yesh Atid repositioned itself as an opposition party during the 2015 elections.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Le ministre des Affaires étrangères Yair Lapid et le leader de l'opposition Benyamin Netanyahou à la Knesset le 8 novembre 2021.

In the 2021 election, the party reached its zenith by securing 17 seats, regaining its status as Israel's second-largest political force. It played a pivotal role in forming a diverse government coalition composed of parties spanning the political spectrum.

Under this coalition, Lapid assumed the position of Prime Minister on July 1, 2022, following the dissolution of the Knesset and Naftali Bennett's resignation. Lapid held this position until the formation of the Netanyahu government in December 2022, whereupon he resumed his role as the leader of the opposition.

With 24 seats obtained in the recent elections, Yesh Atid achieved a record high for the party, further solidifying Lapid's position as the leader of the opposition in Israel.