Head of Shin Bet persuades Ben Gvir to delay Temple Mount visit

Ben Gvir reportedly agreed to delay his visit, acknowledging the sanctity of the ascent but not the timing

The head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, engaged in a rare phone call with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to convince him to postpone his planned visit to Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

The aim was to avoid escalating tensions with Palestinians during the current Jewish holiday season, Channel 13 news reported.

Bar emphasized that the timing was inappropriate for such a visit, outlining the potential security consequences. Ben Gvir reportedly agreed to delay his visit, acknowledging the sanctity of the ascent but not the timing.

The Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many Palestinians and Muslims view Jewish visits to the site as provocative.

The Shin Bet did not provide a comment on the report regarding Bar's conversation with Ben Gvir.

Ben Gvir, in a statement, confirmed his close working relationship with the head of the Shin Bet, noting that the Temple Mount issue is routinely discussed. He also stressed that he considers security considerations and assessments from the security establishment when determining the timing of visits.

Temple Mount Administration Israel's National Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) visits Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

In response to Ben Gvir's plans for a Temple Mount visit, Haredi MK Moshe Gafni criticized Jewish visits to the site, asserting that those who enter are "violating a grave prohibition." He demanded that the Temple Mount be closed to Jews.

While Jewish entry to the Temple Mount has increased in recent years, many Orthodox rabbis oppose the practice due to its sacred nature. Jordan, which has a role in governing the Temple Mount per the 1994 peace deal with Israel, criticized increased Jewish visits during the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

Cyber Week TAU The head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar speaking at the Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tensions have been escalating in Jerusalem's Old City, including the recent arrests of Haredi men who were filmed spitting towards Christian worshipers.

Ben Gvir's exclusion from a high-level security meeting on Sunday had fueled speculation about tensions between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Netanyahu's office later stated that their relations were fine.