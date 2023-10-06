Smotrich lashes out at Netanyahu, Gallant over 'total loss of control' in West Bank flashpoint

Israel's hardline finance minister outraged by the closure of a major West Bank route following the latest terrorist incident

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Friday charged that policies pursued by Israeli leadership led to a "total loss of control" in the West Bank town of Huwara, the site of frequent clashes and terror attacks.

Friday saw clashes in Huwara between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, a day after a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on an Israeli family driving through the town, causing no injury. Hours later, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers targeted the assailant with live fire, saying there was a direct hit. Israeli media reported that the terrorist was killed.

The unrest led to the closure of West Bank’s main north-south artery, Route 60, that runs through Huwara; it is routinely used by Israelis residing in nearby Jewish settlements.

Smotrich was outraged by the measure, charging that the "Israeli security establishment must act in accordance with the characteristics of the present wave of terror," rather than depriving Israelis of the freedom of movement.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had summoned the security apparatus on Thursday night. The meeting was attended by the heads of the IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency, as well as the commanders of special forces.

Netanyahu insisted that terrorist attacks in the West Bank “could no longer be tolerated."