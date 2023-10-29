Netanyahu apologizes for blaming intelligence briefings before Hamas attack

The Israeli prime minister deletes statement, apologizes, following cross party criticism for weakening the security forces at a time of war

Contention erupted in the Israeli government over the weekend, when Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shifted blame for intelligence failures related to the October 7 Hamas massacre.

In response to sharp cross party criticism, particularly at a time when the military was carrying out an intense ground operation, as such, a post on Netanyahu’s social media accounts were deleted and a new statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was released.

“I was wrong. Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that. I give full backing to all the heads of the security arms. I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are at the front and fighting for the house. Together we will win,” Netanyahu posted on X.

"During the night, after the press conference, the serious accusations that the Prime Minister had received specific warnings about the war, which is not the case, were repeated,” the PMO said in a statement, referring to a press conference on Saturday night with Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz

“The Prime Minister responded to these accusations,” the PMO explained, adding “the Prime Minister is concentrating on the conduct of the campaign and has full confidence in the IDF and the security forces, and in their ability to achieve the objectives of the war."

“My main objective was to weaken Hamas and ensure that it did not pose a threat. I launched three major operations against it, including the elimination of its leaders. These operations had an impact, weakening Hamas. But, with hindsight, this was not enough,” Netanyahu had answered to a question about pre-war documents that would have warned of escalating tensions.

Afterward, a statement was published on Netanyahu’s social media accounts, asserting "at no point was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu on Hamas's intention to start a war.”

"On the contrary, all the defense officials, including the heads of the Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet, assessed that Hamas was deterred. This was the assessment submitted time after time to the prime minister and the cabinet by all the entities in the defense and the intelligence community right up until the war broke out,” the deleted statement concluded.

Gantz, opposition leader Yair Lapid and the current Israeli Finance Minister Bezalal Smotrich spoke out against Netanyahu's statement, saying it was wrong to weaken the security forces at this time.

“This morning in particular, I would like to back up and strengthen all the security forces and the soldiers of the IDF,” Gantz posted on X. “When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things and strengthen the forces in a way that they can to realize what we demand from them. Any other action or statement - harms the people's ability to stand and their strength.”

“The Prime Minister must retract his statement last night, and stop dealing with the issue. I said yesterday that a heavy burden rests on the shoulders of the heads of the security forces for what was and will be, this morning, I would like to emphasize - we are all with you and, behind you, the entire Israeli society carries the burden. Don't look up or back - continue your mission,” Gantz concluded by expressing his love, appreciation and full backing for the Israeli security forces.

Smotrich had also concluded that now was the time to be responsible and support and strengthen one another.

On Sunday, the IDF Chief Spokesperson Daniel Hagari was asked about the incident, and the question of accountability, to which he responded, “we in the army and intelligence community will investigate ourselves and present everything to the public because we rely on public trust. We will publish everything, but right now we are focused on the war.”