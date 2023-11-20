Advanced by National Security Minister Ben-Gvir's party, the contentious legislation raises concern from families of hostages being held by Hamas

The National Security Committee in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday discussed legislation that would implement a death penalty for the terrorists that carried out the October 7 massacres on southern Israel.

The legislation was advanced by the Jewish Power party, headed by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who stated that death was all that the terrorist organization Hamas and its operatives understand.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Labor party lawmaker Gilad Kariv (C), shortly before being escorted out during a committee meeting at Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

“Today the Jewish Power faction corrects a historical injustice and brings up for discussion in the National Security Committee, chaired by lawmaker Tzvika Fogel, the death penalty law for terrorists submitted by lawmaker Limor Son Har Melech. I am sure that the law will receive support from wall to wall,” Ben-Gvir posted on X ahead of the committee hearing.

Families of the abducted on October 7, now being held hostage by Hamas, raised their concern that advancing the legislation could endanger the lives of over 238 people being held by the terrorist organization in Gaza. The emotional discussion erupted in uproar, and several lawmakers were escorted out of the hearing.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli Labor party lawmaker Efrat Rayten (L), shortly before being escorted out during a committee meeting at Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

"The debate on the death penalty for terrorists is a mental terror attack, a flammable that risks the lives of kidnapped children," a representative for the families of abducted, Noam Dan, adding that there’s also concern that a deal that doesn’t release everyone may condemn the others left behind without anything to negotiate.

"The timing of this risks the lives of our loved ones beyond the existing risk and it doesn't even advance any public purpose," the families' representatives added. "The death penalty is a sensitive topic that needs to be debated in closed meetings and in professional forums."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israeli lawmakers from the Jewish power party, Limor Son Har-Melech (L) and Almog Cohen (C), during a committee meeting at the Israeli parliament.

Jewish Power lawmaker Almog Cohen caused a storm when he told the families that they don't have "a mandate on pain.” Faction colleague Limor Son-Har Melech said the law had been important to her for 20 years, ever since her husband was murdered in a terror attack.

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch, however, said the law wouldn't be passed now and the scenes were unnecessary. Followed up by fellow Likud party members, including Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz that promised the legislation would not be brought to the plenum to be voted on.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir hugs Gil Dikman, a cousin of Carmel Gat who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, at a committee meeting at the Israeli parliament.

"The families of the hostages are crying out their pain and the pain of an entire nation," opposition leader, and former Prime Minister, Yair Lapid posted on X.

"There's no limit to the obtuseness and lack of shame of the coalition members who preach to the families. What Almog Cohen did today will be remembered forever. He needs to be ashamed of himself," Lapid added.

"Yair, you know what happened to me on that black Saturday. I buried almost 50 friends who were lying next to me for more than 24 hours. I fought together with my fellow police officers in real danger of life. I live the trauma every minute and every night," Almog Cohen responded on X.

"My sensitivity to the families of the abductees is always a priority, but when the sentence 'You have killed enough Arabs' was said, I responded matter-of-factly," he explained.

"It's a shame that a politician like you, who additionally does not know how to hold a weapon - is trying to cynically take advantage of the situation to try to make political profit. Don't preach to me,” the Jewish Power lawmaker concluded.