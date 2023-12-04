Controversial wartime budget sparks outcry in Israeli Knesset

Economy Minister Nir Barkat warned that the proposed budget, if passed, "will lead to economic collapse."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's proposal for a wartime budget update has plunged the Knesset into chaos, as opposition lawmakers decry alleged political favoritism and budgetary allocations that may serve narrow interests.

Smotrich, aiming to introduce the budget update on Monday, faced a barrage of opposition during the announcement.

Shouts erupted in the plenum as lawmakers accused the finance minister of disbursing funds to special interests, particularly for ultra-Orthodox education.

The updated budget, set for a Knesset vote this week, addresses $8 billion in wartime spending over the last six weeks.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 3, 2023.

The emergency war budget extends beyond critical wartime needs- Smotrich, secured amendments including $81 million for the ultra-Orthodox private school system and $105 million to enhance security for West Bank settlers.

Opposition leader Lapid condemned the move, asserting that approving billions for coalition funds during a war is unacceptable. He called on coalition members with a conscience to vote against the budget, claiming it exploits the dire circumstances.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 MK's Gilad Kariv and Naama Lazimi react during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 3, 2023

Economy Minister Nir Barkat publicly declared his intention to vote against the wartime budget update, citing its inadequacy in addressing essential wartime economic needs. A source close to Barkat warned that the proposed budget, if passed, "will lead to economic collapse."

Read more stories like this >>

•Survey shows almost half of Arab Israelis support IDF response to Hamas in Gaza>>

•Israeli Security Cabinet officially approves fuel entry into Gaza>>

•Israeli coalition heads back Netanyahu’s attempt to set up emergency government>>