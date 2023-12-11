Security cabinet debates return of West Bank workers, skips vote

The proposal suggests return of thousands of workers back to Israel but some officials voice security-related concerns and propose bringing in foreign workers

Israel's Security сabinet on Sunday discussed proposal of allowing thousands of the West Bank Palestinian workers to return to Israel, putting behind the ban imposed after October 7. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly supports the move, did not bring it up for a vote feared he would not have a majority.

The rationale behind suggests that prolongation of the ban for the West Bank workers could trigger economic instability and result in further violence in the area.

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90 A Palestinian worker from the West Bank city of Hebron crosses into Israel at a checkpoint in Tarqumiya, on March 18, 2020.

The Socioeconomic сabinet, on the contrary, recommended the Security cabinet to impose a ban and consider bringing in foreign workers to balance out the economic consequences of decreased workforce.

The group in favor of the ban is led by the far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who said that Israel "can and must advance alternatives that will provide a different solution to the economy." They claim is that allowing Palestinian laborers to return is a security matter as influx of workers from the West Bank would increase risk of terrorists attacks.

Another argument being made says that Palestinians should not be "economically rewarded" after October 7. A survey conducted by the Arab World Research and Development group (AWRAD) in the first week of November suggests that over three-quarters of Palestinians supported Hamas's massacres.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 3, 2023.

Earlier in November, Smotrich told Times of Israel: "There are 2 million Nazis in Judea and Samaria [biblical term referring to the West Bank], who hate us exactly as do the Nazis of Hamas-ISIS in Gaza." The comment came as Finance Ministry decided to increase budget on security spendings in the West Bank.

Read more stories like this >>

• Controversial wartime budget sparks outcry in Israeli Knesset >>

• Israeli coalition heads back Netanyahu’s attempt to set up emergency government >>

• Smotrich calls for a 'no-go' buffer zone between settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank >>