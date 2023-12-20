Thousands of Palestinian workers to resume work in West Bank settlements

National Security Minister Gvir calls for an immediate halt to the entry of these workers and urges the security cabinet to discuss further the issue

Between 8,000 and 10,000 Palestinian laborers from the West Bank are set to return to their jobs in Israeli West Bank settlements and businesses, marking the first time since October 7 that such a move has been authorized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Central Command.

The decision, made in response to a request from Israeli employers, was confirmed on Wednesday, accompanied by stricter security conditions compared to those in place prior to October 7.

Hebrew media outlets reported that the IDF Central Command issued security guidelines for Israeli businesses in the West Bank wishing to allow employees to return to work.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, however, has demanded a reversal of the decision, emphasizing security concerns. The situation underscores the ongoing complexities surrounding the delicate balance between economic stability and regional security.

Ben Gvir asserts, "The blood of the residents of the West Bank is not worth less than that of other Israeli citizens." He calls for an immediate halt to the entry of these workers and urges an urgent convening of the security cabinet to discuss the issue.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In recent weeks, several thousand Palestinians have reportedly already been permitted to resume work in various Israeli-owned West Bank industrial plants. However, those employed inside Jewish settlements had not been granted permission to return until now.

The decision signals a 'balancing act' between economic needs and security considerations, providing relief to businesses while addressing concerns related to the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza